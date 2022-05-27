Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

ENOV traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 489,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,230. Enovis has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

