Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EBTC opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.