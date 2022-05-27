Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entra ASA from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DNB Markets cut shares of Entra ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

