Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 457,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,627. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.96 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

