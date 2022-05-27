EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Johnson Rice currently has $165.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

