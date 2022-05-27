ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

