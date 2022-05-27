ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
