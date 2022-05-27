Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Director Sells $106,098.85 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $106,098.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.20.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
