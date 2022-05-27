Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Director Sells $106,098.85 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $106,098.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

