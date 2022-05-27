EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EQRx stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.10.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,041,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQRx (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

