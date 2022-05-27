Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $98,291.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $98,291.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.