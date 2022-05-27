Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $658,390.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $670.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $714.36 and its 200 day moving average is $740.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.