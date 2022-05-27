Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

EBKDY stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

