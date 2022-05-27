ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,186 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NCR worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NCR by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $151,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 309.55 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

