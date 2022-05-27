ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,625 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,820. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

