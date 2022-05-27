ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 6.21% of HEXO worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 80,723 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

HEXO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.18. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 555.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

