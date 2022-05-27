ETF Managers Group LLC Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 513,030 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after purchasing an additional 631,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 17,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

