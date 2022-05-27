ETF Managers Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,145 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 97,850 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIDI traded up 0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.03. 764,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,344,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.25. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.37 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

DiDi Global Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.