ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2,547.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,651 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

