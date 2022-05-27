ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in WEX by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

