ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $10.38 Million in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. The Valens Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Research analysts expect that The Valens Company Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

