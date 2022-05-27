ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,024,836 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,141,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,836 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

