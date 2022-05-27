ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 14,818 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.13. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,041. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

