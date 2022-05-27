Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.78

May 27th, 2022

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

