Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

