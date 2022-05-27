ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

