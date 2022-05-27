Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00.

Etsy stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

