Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Shares of ETSY opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

