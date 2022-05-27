Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT opened at $118.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

