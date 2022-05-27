Evedo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,731.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $525,827.00 and approximately $39,731.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

