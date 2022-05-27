EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 5,157 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.
EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
