Eversept Partners LP Cuts Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for 1.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after purchasing an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 5,847,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,753.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

