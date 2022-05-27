Eversept Partners LP Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of argenx by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of argenx by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.97. 253,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,066. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.26. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

