Eversept Partners LP Grows Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 135,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.47 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

