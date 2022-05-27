Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,428,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.48% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,894. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

