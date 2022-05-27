Eversept Partners LP Raises Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.66% of AnaptysBio worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 162,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,961. The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

