Eversept Partners LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

LXRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 311,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

