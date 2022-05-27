Eversept Partners LP Sells 82,789 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eversept Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,789 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.15. 570,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average of $274.40. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.