Eversept Partners LP Sells 9,066 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 180,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 91,909 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,825,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 74,753 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.