Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
About Evogene (Get Rating)
See Also
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.