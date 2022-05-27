Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Purchased by Soleus Capital Management L.P.

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,955 shares during the quarter. Evolus makes up 0.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of Evolus worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

