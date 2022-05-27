ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $73,760.18 and approximately $21.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012778 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

