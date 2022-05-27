eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,381 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

