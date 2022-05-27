Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Trading 2.1% Higher

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.96. 116,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 718,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Expion360 Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

