Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Express has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
