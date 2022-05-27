Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Announces Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EXAI opened at $10.67 on Friday. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Exscientia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.