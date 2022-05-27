Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Announces Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of EXAI opened at $10.67 on Friday. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
