Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20.
In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.79.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
