Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.79.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

