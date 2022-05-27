Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Cut by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

NYSE FICO opened at $401.62 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.48.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

