Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 34,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.
About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)
