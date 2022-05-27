Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 34,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.