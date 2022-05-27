FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn Sells 23,949 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30.

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

