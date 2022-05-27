FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.16. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

