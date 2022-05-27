FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 255.6% in May

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

