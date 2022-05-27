FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 255.6% in May

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

