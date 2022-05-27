Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $203,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of TM opened at $165.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

